Dave Feschuk: The rings aren’t a thing right now, with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics one year away

The urge to run, metaphorically and otherwise, promises to only get stronger as pro sports pop up on TV screens this summer and at least one corner of the athletic kingdom is restored to some semblance of order.

“The NBA can throw all their money at it and we can take their learning from it. We’re going to understand what works and what didn’t work,” McBean said. “And certainly the entitlement of Olympic athletes is significantly lower than the entitlement of the multimillionaire NBA players, and I don’t hold that against them. That is their sport culture. But Olympic athletes want to be as safe and as secure, for sure. I’m not saying we want any less safety. But a year from now many things will have been figured out. We have a lot of time.”

In the interim, living with a limiter, when you’re in the business of pushing human limits, is hardly optimal.

“(Canada’s Olympic athletes) are melancholy right now for these lost moments,” she said.

McBean knows the hurt of training for the bulk of a quadrennial only to see an Olympic dream die at the 11th hour. In the lead-up to the 2000 Sydney Games, in what was supposed to be the third Olympics of a storied rowing career that saw her win three golds and a bronze in her previous two, she was a few weeks from competing when she was informed by an Australian doctor that no amount of painkilling potion or mind-over-matter motivation was going to make the pair of protruding discs in her back viable for competition.

“It broke my heart. I bawled for days,” she said. “But it was an easy decision because (competing) just wasn’t possible.”

Speaking of possibilities, there’s been some relatively good news out of Tokyo. Organizers have been able to confirm that the Olympic village, a housing development, will be available for use a year from now — no small matter considering many of the units have already been sold to would-be homeowners and investors. The venues remain a go. The competition schedule, a dizzying exercise in international rejigging, looks doable. But still there’s doubt, and it will hang over the Games for months to come, especially as the wait for a vaccine for the coronavirus gets ever longer.

McBean is hardly naive to the doomsaying; organizers have acknowledged that another postponement is impossible, that the next step is outright cancellation. In other words, it’s easy to be down on the Olympics at a moment like this. But easy has never been the Olympian’s way.

“It’s almost like we’re asking our athletes to evoke the myth of the Phoenix, in that their plans have been burned, and something glorious can come out of those ashes. And the myth of the Phoenix requires those ashes,” McBean said. “So they’ll come out of this somehow stronger, and more resilient and with a greater global understanding of what’s important to them …

“And if we get to a point where (the Olympics) happen, they are going to represent that we’ve really come together and we’ve been resilient and persistent in how to manage this virus. As humanity, we have to figure out how to manage and prevent this. And if we get down to celebrating the Olympics as part of our celebrations at the end of this, I think that’s going to be pretty incredible.”

Dave Feschuk is a Toronto-based sports columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @dfeschuk