Pandemic parties can nab you a hefty fine

You show up at a house party — one that’s illegal during the pandemic — but figure, “What the heck, it’s been a while.”

Then bylaw officers show up. What’s your next move?

If your answer is “run” — you’re about to get fined $1,500.

That scenario has indeed unfolded in Hamilton, said Ken Leendertse, director of licensing and bylaw services for the city.

“Early on (in the pandemic) ... we would respond to noisy parties — certainly, obviously lots of people in the house that shouldn’t have been there,” Leendertse said during a recent news conference. “People would obstruct us, we would call the police, they would support us to get the (person’s) ID and then we would lay the charge.”

Bylaw officers would sometimes hand out two charges: one for violating the city’s physical-distancing bylaw with a $500 fine and one for obstructing an officer under the province’s Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) with a $1,000 fine.

City spokesperson Allison Jones said obstruction tickets are also handed out when people try “to run away when asked by the officer to stop as they enter prohibited areas.”

For the most part though, Hamiltonians are complying with the temporary pandemic laws, say city staff.

In fact, it’s been more than a month since bylaw officers issued a ticket to anyone not following physical distancing rules that require people to stay two metres apart — unless they’re in their 10-person social bubble — and not gather with more than 10 people.

The gathering cap changes to 50 people inside and 100 outside on Friday when Hamilton enters Stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Physical-distancing rules still apply. Your social bubble remains capped at 10.