Ontario considering mandatory farm worker testing

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is consulting legal experts to see if it can force farm workers across the province to be tested for COVID-19.
Ford, who has resisted the idea of mandatory farm worker testing for weeks, conceded today that he now supports the idea.
His comments come as Windsor-Essex displaced Toronto and Peel as the regions with the highest COVID-19 case rates in Ontario.
The premier says it may take mandatory testing to contain farm outbreaks in the region.
Windsor-Essex reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, attributing 43 of those cases to agri-food workers.
Ford also says Windsor-Essex, Toronto, and Peel Region will have to wait until Wednesday for news on whether they can proceed to Stage 3 of reopening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 24, 2020.
By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press
