Ontario considering mandatory farm worker testing

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is consulting legal experts to see if it can force farm workers across the province to be tested for COVID-19.

Ford, who has resisted the idea of mandatory farm worker testing for weeks, conceded today that he now supports the idea.

His comments come as Windsor-Essex displaced Toronto and Peel as the regions with the highest COVID-19 case rates in Ontario.

The premier says it may take mandatory testing to contain farm outbreaks in the region.