Hamilton is welcoming Stage 3. Here’s what you need to know

What does Stage 3 mean for the Hamilton area? The latest on what’s open and what’s still closed.

Bars, restaurants, movies and gyms can open on Friday. Masks became mandatory in Hamilton on Monday and now the Hamilton and Burlington area is joining most other regions of Ontario and moving from Stage 2 to 3 of reopening the economy. Ontario started a gradual release of Stage 3 on July 17. Toronto and Peel Region will remain in Stage 2 while the rest of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas will open Friday.

According to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, physical distancing continues to be required for all people who are not from the same household or social circle. But, indoor and outdoor gathering limits will increase to as many as 50 people indoors and as many as 100 people outdoors.

Here are community events and activities you can expect to be open: