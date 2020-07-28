Weather, pandemic leaving their mark on Flamborough farms

According to Mark Reusser, Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) vice-president, there are areas in the province that are getting enough rain and the crops are doing well, but there are many farms along the Niagara Peninsula up through Waterloo and beyond that are not seeing the amount of rain they would like.

“I think things are especially bad on lighter soils, the sandy soils, the gravely soils, the Norfolk sandplains, places like that just have not had sufficient moisture,” he said.

“When you don’t have rain for five weeks, it doesn’t matter what kind of land you have, it’s not good.”

At Millgrove's Pure and Simple Farm, the season is going well despite the sunny days.

“Everything’s smaller and that's as far as the crop sizes go, but other than that, not too bad,” said Gerard Lyons.

The small family farm is organic and they are entirely dependent on the weather. This year's crops include tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, lettuce, radishes and carrots. They also grow corn at their in-laws’ farm. Their operation was unique this season as they did not shut their doors during the pandemic and were recognized with a thank-you from the ministry of agriculture for doing so.

“It was pretty neat,” he said.

This year has seen a busier season for the farm and Lyons is pleased by the increase in interest.

“We’ve been extremely bombarded with people,” he said.

Meanwhile at Josling Farms, because of the heat wave, they have had to irrigate day and night to ensure their crops will be healthy.

“It’s been definitely dry and hot, especially these hot spells, I’ve never seen them last for this many days in a row,” said Craig.

“It makes it very tough, like stuff can actually burn out in the fields.”

This year's weather is the complete opposite from last years’ cold and wet season. Despite this, Reusser said farmers are “eternally optimistic” people.

“We’re hoping that it rains tomorrow and it rains the next day and the rest of the season is better and that the COVID disappears and that there will be enough labour to harvest all our crops and things will be better tomorrow."

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As the sun beats down on Flamborough, we wondered how the lack of summer rain and the COVID-19 pandemic were impacting farmers and their crops, so we reached out to a number of local farmers from across the Review's coverage area to gain a better sense of what's going on in the field.