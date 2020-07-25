Police identify cyclist killed in King collision

KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. — York Regional Police say they believe they have identified a cyclist killed in a collision in the township of King this week.

Police say the cyclist is likely a 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ont., but a post-mortem examination will confirm his identity.

The cyclist was found on Friday just after 7 a.m. when an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street in the area of Cavell Avenue.

The officer came across a vehicle that had rolled over and found a deceased man and a bicycle believed to belong to him nearby.