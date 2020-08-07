Flamborough's Bogle Seeds open for seeds and feed — not sunflower selfies

Two summers ago, a hoard of tourists descended on Bogle Seeds in Flamborough and rushed the field of sunflowers to snap the perfect selfie.

Thousands of cars were parked along Highway 6, as well as Safari and Edgewood roads. Selfie seekers ran across the highway and through the sunflower field, trampling the crop for an Instagram-worthy shot. The craze made headlines and prompted Bogle Seeds to cease offering photography opportunities.

Bogle Seeds went as far as to work with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation, which set up temporary no parking signs along the highway to prevent drivers from pulling off onto the shoulder.

“We vowed we would never open again after that point,” said Barry Bogle, whose business website clearly states the Safari Road property is closed to sunflower photography.

Yet, people keep zooming in on Bogle Seeds as a site for photo opportunities.

“Saturday we probably had 25 cars come in wanting to take pictures,” said Bogle. “We very politely tell them, ‘No, we’re not doing that this year — or ever again.’”

And, for the most part, visitors are respectful of the decision.

Despite information posted on their website and signs advising against trespassing, people still turn out to the farm after reading on social media that the farm is open to photography. The social media posts explain that people can walk through to the far end of the fields to snap photos. But this isn’t the case.

The Bogles explained they have had a difficult time keeping people away, despite the signage.

“We can have ‘No Trespassing,’ ‘Keep Out,’ ‘Private Property’ — people will actually take pictures beside the signs and post on (the) internet, ‘See, I can do anything I want.’”