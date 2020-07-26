Families call for more freedom in long-term care visits

Now, though the pandemic still poses a threat, she'd like to get back to that routine.

"This is not sustainable. We need to have a more workable solution because COVID is going to be with us for a while. I can see each visit, my mom is declining. And so at what point is that going to become where she's not even going to be engaging?" she said. "I can't do anything. I can only see her once a week for half an hour. That's it."

It's a problem Jane Meadus, a lawyer and institutional advocate with the Toronto-based Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, said she's hearing about from across the province.

"We really need to get people in to provide some of the care that they were doing before. Do some feeding, do other things, and we're certainly not seeing that. So it's great when someone can come in and talk to someone, but we need more."

While the government has said "essential caregivers" can be allowed in to the homes — and has said that often those caregivers are family members — Meadus said such visits are not widespread.

"The homes are taking very restrictive control of these visits, which is extremely, extremely problematic," she said.

She said the issue stems from the homes' interpretation of the government's policy on physical contact.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Long-Term Care said in an email that "any physical contact can be considered if it is low risk to the resident, does not involve directly facing the resident, and will help with the resident's social and emotional well-being" — but only for indoor visits with people who have tested negative for COVID-19.

But many facilities are not allowing even that narrow form of touch, Meadus said.

"People need contact and they need contact from loved ones," she said.

In a written statement, the president and CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, an industry group, said members are working to balance emotional well-being and physical safety.

"No one had any idea it would be this long before we could open to visitors, and the separation has taken a significant toll on residents and their families," Donna Duncan said. "Ontario's long-term care homes are doing everything they can to welcome back visitors while ensuring that critical protections are in place."

But Oko, who hasn't touched her mother since before the pandemic began, said more could be done.

"I'm willing — just like all the other families — to do whatever it takes to keep our loved ones safe," she said. "Dress me up in full PPE, I'm willing to do it. I'm willing to do the COVID tests, I'm willing to do anything, but we need to have access to our loved ones. We need to be able to hold and touch and hug them."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press