Today’s coronavirus news: Trump’s national security advisor tests positive; Child-care centres across Ontario can expand capacity today

O’Brien is the closest official to Trump to develop the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic continues to surge with infections and deaths on the rise in many U.S. states.

O’Brien and senior staff on the NSC are tested daily for COVID-19. His office is down the hall from the Oval Office and from Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

There have been 16.2 million cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year, with deaths passing 648,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., there have been more than 4.2 million cases and 146,935 deaths, according to the data.

8:20 a.m.: Police in Brampton say bylaw officers broke up a house party attended by as many as 200 people on Saturday night.

Peel Region police say the partygoers in Brampton were violating provincial emergency orders enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peel Region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing in effect.

Police say they didn’t lay criminal charges, but a spokesperson for the City of Brampton says the organizer was issued a fine of $880 and will also be charged under the public nuisance bylaw.

Const. Kyle Villers of Peel police called the incident “disheartening.”

“It shows the complete disregard for the health and well being of everybody in Brampton,” he told the Brampton Guardian’s Chris Clay. “To have a party with this many people giving the state of the world with COVID-19 is a ripe opportunity for another outbreak.”

8:20 a.m.: Quebecers using public transit will have to wear a mask today as a two-week grace period comes to an end.

Agencies across the province will be able to deny riders access to buses and subways if they aren’t wearing a face-covering.

Since July 13, Quebec has made masks mandatory for anyone riding on public transit, with the only exceptions being those who can’t wear one for health reasons.

The Quebec government said when announcing the measure there would be no fines, but people without a mask would be denied service once the grace period ended.

They said they were counting on Quebecers to be respectful of others, and Montreal-area transit agencies say the overwhelming majority of people have followed the rule.

Quebec has also made masks mandatory in indoor public places since July 18 — a move that has been largely accepted but has also resulted in protests over the past two weekends.

6:05 a.m.: Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

The administration’s chief negotiators — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — spent the weekend on Capitol Hill to put what Meadows described as “final touches” on the relief bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring forward Monday afternoon.

“We’re done,” Mnuchin said as he and Meadows left Capitol Hill on Sunday after meeting with GOP staff.

But looming deadlines may force them to consider other options. By Friday, millions of out-of-work Americans will lose an $600 (U.S.) federal unemployment benefit that is expiring and federal eviction protections for many renters are also coming to an end. President Donald Trump’s standing is at one of the lowest points of his term, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

“They’re in disarray and that delay is causing suffering for America’s families,” Pelosi said.

6 a.m.: Muslim pilgrims have started arriving in Mecca for a drastically scaled-down hajj as Saudi authorities balance the kingdom’s oversight of one of Islam’s key pillars and the safety of visitors in the face of a global pandemic.

The hajj, which begins on Wednesday, normally draws around 2.5 million people for five intense days of worship in one of the world’s largest gatherings of people from around the world.

This year, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Ministry has said between 1,000 and 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. Two-thirds of those pilgrims will be from among foreign residents in Saudi Arabia and one-third will be Saudi citizens.

5:09 a.m. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. reported Monday a $1.7 billion (U.S.) loss for April-June, and forecast more red ink for the fiscal year, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed auto demand around the world.

The maker of the Outlander sport utility vehicle and I-MiEV electric car expects to chalk up a $3.4 billion (U.S.) loss for the fiscal year through March 2021, because of the fallout from the outbreak.

The shaky results come as Mitsubishi Motors’ alliance partners Nissan Motor Co. and Renault of France work to recover from the downfall of their former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn was out on bail, awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo, when he fled late last year to Lebanon. He has said he is innocent of the allegations of under-reporting future compensation and breach of trust.

Mitsubishi Motors has denounced Ghosn.

5 a.m. Global stock markets were mixed and gold surged to a record price Monday amid U.S.-China tension and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening.

London, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced. U.S. stock futures were higher.

Wall Street ended last week down after a new diplomatic flare-up between Washington and Beijing and mixed earnings reports.

Global markets have regained most of this year’s losses but forecasters warn the rebound might be too big and too early as virus case numbers rise in the United States and some other economies.

Weak stock prices “speak volumes of soured risk appetite amid escalating U.S.-China risks, worsening virus outbreaks and a flagging recovery,” said Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank in a report.

4:58 a.m.: Indonesia announced Monday that its confirmed number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000, the most in Southeast Asia, as an official said the government still doesn’t know when the outbreak will peak.

The health ministry announced 1,525 more cases on Monday, bringing the country’s confirmed total to 100,303. The actual number is thought to be considerably higher because of factors including limited testing.

The ministry also reported 57 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,838.

4:01 a.m.: The number of kids in child-care centres is allowed to increase across Ontario today as the province continues its gradual reopening.

The Ministry of Education had previously limited the number of people per room in a daycare to 10 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday 5 p.m. As of late Sunday, Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a total of 40,723 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, including 2,798 deaths, up 104 cases in 24 hours.

As has been the case in recent days, the new infections reported Sunday were predominantly among younger patients; the makeup of the province’s epidemic has shifted since the spring.

In mid-April, during the province’s first peak in daily infections, most reported cases were among patients over 60, a spike that coincided with a series of devastating outbreaks in Ontario nursing homes. But relatively fewer seniors have been infected since, and in July the majority of new infections have been reported among patients under age 40.

Sunday once again saw significant numbers of new cases reported in Ottawa — 26 new infections — and Windsor-Essex — 24 cases. Both health units have seen notable jumps in cases in July.

Toronto, meanwhile reported 26 cases and all four of the province’s new deaths Sunday.

Despite still regularly reporting among the most daily infections of any health unit, cases have fallen sharply on average in the city. Over the last week, Toronto saw an average of 29 new cases reported each day; well down from the peak rate of 230 cases daily, seen over seven days in late May.

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

The province also cautions its data, published daily at 10:30 a.m., may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

