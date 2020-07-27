Mac study shows more COVID infections, deaths at for-profit long-term-care homes. But not because of funding model

About half of the for-profit homes still use the old design standard of four-bed rooms, while just one in 10 municipally-run homes and one in 20 not-for-profit homes use the old design standard.

“Yes, it’s true that for-profit homes fared worse but the why is almost more important because it suggests something that’s modifiable,” said Costa, who is an expert in clinical epidemiology and aging.

Getting rid of all the older style of homes is easier said than done, since the bulk of them are in for-profit homes.

Municipalities have property tax advantages for their homes and they can use tax dollars to make capital improvements. Not-for-profit homes can fundraise and use charitable donations.

Those options don’t exist with the for-profit sector, Costa said.

“It’s not quite a fair playing field,” Costa said. “Everyone’s known about this problem for a long time, including the Ministry of Health, and it hasn’t been addressed.

“It’s not as easy as saying you’ve got these money hungry corporations that aren’t upgrading their facilities.”

“The horse has kind of left the barn a little bit on this one unless we want a really big sea change in long term care,” said Costa. “More than half of the facilities in Ontario are for-profit and even amongst the not-for-profits, a large number of them are run in whole or in part by for-profit subcontractors.”

The provincial government could just legislate an end to the old design, Costa said. But then what would happen if they had to rescind licences of those who can’t or won’t comply? In an already squeezed system, where would those residents go?

“They’re in a tough bind,” Costa said. “The facilities say ‘Great, can you provide me an incentive to put all this capital cost in and how am I going to recoup it?’

“The ministry doesn’t have dollars for capital funding to replace all of these beds and upgrade them so the incentives are lacking for people to do it,” he added.

“It’s a game of chicken because if you get rid of all those (older design) beds, you’re essentially getting rid of a quarter of the capacity of the entire sector. And that’s not easily done.”