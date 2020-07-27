Doug Ford slams partying ‘yahoos’ as Ontario considers stage three reopening for Peel, Toronto and Windsor-Essex

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, said experts are looking at the “bigger picture” in terms of the numbers but the Brampton party will be a factor.

Ford said police should have ticketed everyone at the party and suggested stronger enforcement measures are needed to keep a lid on such activities.

The 119 new cases were down from levels over the weekend as the province passed a milestone by reaching the two million mark in testing for the highly infectious virus that arrived in late January.

The number of new infections follows 137 new cases reported Sunday, 138 on Saturday and 195 on Friday.

Elliott said people under age 40 continue to be the majority of new cases, with 76 people in that age category on Monday. Public health authorities have repeatedly warned recently that young adults are not taking enough precautions to protect themselves.

“Please follow public health measures so we can get back to the new normal,” she added.

Yaffe said older adults are also using poor judgment.

“We’ve had people in their 50s who had private parties at their cottage, for example, even while they were symptomatic.”

The largest number of active cases of COVID-19 is in people in their 20s, with 407 infections, compared with 283 people in their 30s and 227 under the age of 19.

“Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott said on Twitter.

The hot spots for new infections remain Windsor-Essex, where outbreaks among farm workers have proven a recurring problem, with 40, and Ottawa with 28, according to Ministry of Health figures as of reports from health units at 4 p.m. Sunday.

With the farm outbreaks mostly in the Kingsville and Leamington areas south of Windsor on the shores of Lake Erie, Yaffe said “one of the options” is leaving the two towns in stage two while the rest of Essex County moves ahead to stage three. More on-farm testing will resume later this week.

For the under-40 set, 59 new cases were in the 20-39 age group and 17 were under the age of 19. Another 31 people in the 40-59 age category caught the virus along with 12 aged 60 to 79.

The Ministry of Health reported one more death and 10 more cases of COVID-19 in workers at nursing homes, where eight staff and almost 1,800 residents have died after the virus spread like wildfire through the close confines starting in April.

A Star compilation of data from health units as of 5 p.m. Monday found 150 confirmed and probable cases in the previous 24 hours, raising Ontario’s total to 40,873 cases since January. There was one more death in the same time period for a total of 2,799.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1