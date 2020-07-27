Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Hamilton

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Hamilton.

The threat of gusts of up to 90 km/h and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area mid afternoon to late evening Monday.

Relief from the heat is in sight for Hamilton and southern Ontario after a few days of sticky, hot and humid weather but first, Environment Canada issued the warning just before 11 a.m., Monday.

The weather service reminds you to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

A heat warning that Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued Sunday afternoon remains in effect Monday — with temperatures forecast to be 31 C, or more like 40 with the humidex until it is cancelled or escalated.

Cooler and drier weather is on the way Tuesday. Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to pass through southern Ontario Monday evening. As the cold front approaches, we could experience the unsettled weather.

Clouds are expected Monday afternoon, bringing with them a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of severe thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening, along with the heat.

Hot weather affects everyone, but especially “young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada says. The City of Hamilton offers “cool places” for residents during extreme heat events.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in Hamilton. The rest of the week is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with daytime high temperatures in the mid-20s and nighttime low temperatures in the mid- to high-teens through to Saturday.

The average daytime high for this time of year, according to Environment Canada, is 26.5.