Ontario municipalities to share up to $4B in COVID-19 aid

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said some transit systems have lost 90 per cent of their ridership and face higher costs for cleaning, making financial assistance crucial to keeping lines running for essential workers and others to get to their jobs.

The money was also applauded by municipal groups.

“It’s an important investment in communities in every part of our province, and in Ontario’s economic recovery,” said Jamie McGarvey, president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

Municipal and regional government leaders from the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) called the funding promise a “positive sign” in a joint statement after a meeting Monday.

“The mayors and chairs look forward to receiving more details about how this substantial and much-needed funding will be allocated to that we can fully understand how it will help address our requirements,” said the statement.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said money won’t be provided until the federal government releases it and calculations can be made to determine how much each municipality gets.

Opposition parties said municipalities need more funding, particularly for daycare and long-term-care homes.

“Unless the government is willing to shore up child care with an immediate investment, there will be an exodus of working moms from the economy,” warned Green Leader Mike Schreiner.

“While the funding announced Monday might give some breathing room to municipalities hurting from pandemic costs, it still fall far short of what will be needed to protect jobs and public services over the long term,” said New Democrat MPP Jeff Burch (Niagara Centre).

After the $19-billion deal was reached last week, the federal government said $4.5 billion would be for the purchase of personal protective equipment by Ottawa plus $3 billion to support provincial purchasing efforts; $4.28 billion will go to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing; $2 billion for municipalities; $1.8 billion for transit that the provinces must match; $1.1 billion for temporary income support for sick leave; $740 million to support vulnerable populations and long-term care; $700 million for health-care capacity plus $500 million for mental health; and $625 million for child care.

