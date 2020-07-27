Police probe death of teen hit by boat

MAPLETON, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a boat over the weekend.

They say it happened on Conestogo Lake in Mapleton Township, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, but offered no further details.

They say the girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Police have identified her as 13-year-old Tania Younan of Kitchener, Ont.