Send police and money to help locals deal with tourists, Quebec politician asks

QUEBEC-A member of the Quebec legislature representing the popular tourist region of Gaspé is calling on the province to send police and money to help locals deal with rowdy vacationers.

Meganne Perry Melancon with the Parti Quebecois said in a news release today Gaspé doesn’t have the resources to ensure out-of-towners respect their surroundings.

Quebecers staying closer to home this summer because of COVID-19 are being accused of arriving in the region without reservations and camping anywhere they find space, harming the environment and upsetting locals.

Perry Melancon is calling on Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault to visit the region and issue a public call for civility.