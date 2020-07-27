Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,161.33, up 164.27)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Unchanged at $0.43 on 10.09 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Healthcare. Up 1.5 cents, or 17.65 per cent, to $0.10 on 7.83 million shares.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL). Basic Materials. Up 2.5 cents, or 38.46 per cent, to $0.09 on 7.27 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Basic Materials. Up 32 cents, or 2.83 per cent, to $11.62 on 6.86 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down three cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $18.65 on 6.3 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Materials. Down 31 cents, or 11.88 per cent, to $2.30 on 6.22 million shares.

Companies in the news:

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS). Up $3.95, or 20.05 per cent, to $23.65. AirBoss of America Corp. shares shot to a five-year high Monday after the Ontario company got a contract worth up to US$121 million to supply air purifying respirators to the U.S. government. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services to AirBoss Defense Group, a subsidiary that makes personal protective equipment. AirBoss says the contract includes 50,000 respirators, three million filters and related accessories, which will be delivered to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.