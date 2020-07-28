WE Charity ties to Hamilton-area schools under the microscope

Hamilton’s Catholic school board says it is reviewing its relationship with the WE Charity “in light of recent information.”

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board’s (HWCDSB) announcement comes on the heels of a call from the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) chair to suspend and review the board’s partnership with WE.

Marnie Jadon, HWCDSB spokesperson, did not elaborate on what “recent information” included, only saying in a followup email it involved “recent developments.”

The charity made has made headlines this month after WE backed out of an agreement with the federal government to run a student-volunteer program with a $912-million budget. It did so after controversy arose over the charity’s ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Trudeau’s mother was paid $250,000 in honorariums for speaking at WE events between 2016 and 2020 and his brother received $32,000. Morneau’s travels expenses were covered to the tune of more than $40,000 for trips he and his family took with WE — costs he has now repaid — and his daughter works for WE. An ethics probe is now underway.

Robin Pilkey, chair of the TDSB, said she is calling for a suspension pending a review because the extent of the board’s partnership with WE — financial and otherwise — remains unclear.

“We’re giving corporations access to our students and we are serious about that,” Pilkey said in an interview with The Spectator. She said ME to WE clubs exist in TDSB schools and students attend WE Day events.

Pilkey said she has concerns about the separation between WE’s for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises and wants the review to determine if students were involved in making money for the for-profit side. The ME to WE side of the WE operations is a for-profit social enterprise corporation controlled by the Kielburger brothers, who founded WE.

An emergency motion to suspend the program comes to the Toronto board Aug. 4.

In a statement, WE Charity says it “proactively” sent a letter to school boards on July 24, informing them partnerships are on “pause.”