The lucrative world of sneaker collecting

Ruiz says the business has evolved significantly since he began collecting.

Collaborations with fashion houses like Dior and Louis Vuitton have attracted well-heeled followers but its roots remain tightly linked to hip hop and basketball.

Music stars with massive followings, such as Travis Scott and Kanye West, have worked with manufacturers to launch shoes that have become top sellers.

"It's an addiction," says Shahin Shamshiri, co-owner Toronto consignment store OD. He said he used to collect all kinds of things as a kid, "and there's a monetary value that's hard to ignore on sneakers that everyone knows about."

Shamshiri said the market for sneakers has become saturated, with cheap buys hard to find, but that there's money to be made for those with business savvy and a love for the sneaker culture.

His Queen Street West store is filled with glass-enclosed displays of collectibles, including items sporting the coveted Supreme logo, Bearbricks, Kaws figurines, unique shoes and clothes.

Like other collector cultures, the scene has its high rollers who are willing to spend eye-watering sums in order to obtain the rarest of items.

Shamshiri's most expensive sale was a self-lacing Nike shoe from the Back to the Future movies that sold for $70,000 to a political leader from Morocco.

Canadian entrepreneur Miles Nadal made headlines last year when he paid more than $1 million for 99 pairs of sneakers at auction, plus $577,000 for a rare pair of 1972 Nike Waffle "Moon Shoes".

That's far out of the reach of most collectors, particularly the young followers whom Shamshiri says keep the sneaker culture alive and give it its pulse.

They scour YouTube for shows that follow celebrities who drop thousands of dollars on shoes that are stored in boxes and may never touch pavement.

The growth of sneaker culture has mirrored hip hop culture by becoming more mainstream and popular in areas outside of Black communities, urban areas and sports, where it originated and was celebrated, said expert Jemayne Lavar King, who teaches a course on the subject at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., and is the author of the book "Sole Food: Digestible Sneaker Culture."

"The interest in sneaker culture is because it is associated with coolness," he said in an interview.

Those who hold true to the precepts of the hip hop culture — people he describes as authentic subscribers — go to great lengths to keep their shoes like a white leather sneaker looking crisp rather than wrinkled, dingy and with laces tied very tightly.

"No self-respecting subscriber would wear this shoe in this condition, so yeah it's become watered down," King said.

Meredydd Hardie, a Toronto-based sneaker blogger, is one of those followers who is passionate about sneakers and doesn't talk or care about the money.

"Finding special things and then getting them and getting to wear them — that experience is kind of addictive," said Hardie, who is in her late 30s.

"The most valuable shoe to me is the one I love most but I don't want to put a dollar amount on it because I think that is not the way I want to think about my collection."

She compares sneaker collecting to art, and unlike stamp or coin collecting it's closely tied to popular cultural interests like music, basketball, movies and television.

"I bet you kids who collect (today) have never sent a letter so why would it ever occur to them to collect a stamp? And they probably don't use money that much."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press