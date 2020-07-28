Ontario reports four new COVID-19 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 38,910, which includes 2,768 deaths,and 34,567 resolved cases.

There were 106new resolved cases reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 27 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting none.

She says Ottawa accounts for 25 of them, with 22 more in Windsor-Essex and six in Toronto.

The provincial government said it was able to complete 17,334 tests the previous day.

It also said 96 people are in hospital — up 14 — because of the virus, including 31 people in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

By The Canadian Press