COVID-19 cases drop slightly to 111 in Ontario

Another 111 Ontario residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the government prepares to decide whether Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex can move ahead to stage three, allowing bars and restaurants to serve patrons indoors and reopening gyms, movie theatres and playgrounds.

The new cases reported Tuesday by the Ministry of Health were down from 119 the previous day and include six new infections in Toronto, seven in Peel and 22 in Windsor-Essex, where outbreaks among farm workers have been persistent.

In terms of active cases of people still fighting the highly contagious virus, the Windsor-Essex region has the most in Ontario at 355 while Toronto and Peel with vastly larger populations have 299 and 252 respectively.

Premier Doug Ford has promised an announcement Wednesday on whether Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex can move to stage three, which the rest of the province has already done. A decision was expected Monday, but health authorities asked for more time to go over the latest data.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said cases remain low in most public health units (PHUs) across Ontario.

“Locally, 27 of the 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” she said on Twitter.

Ottawa, which moved to stage three earlier this month, reported the most new cases of any health unit in the province at 25. An increase in cases there recently has been blamed on house parties. Authorities are watching Peel closely after a house party that was broken up by police attracted more than 200 people on Saturday night.

The Ministry of Health said there were 96 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the province, with 31 requiring intensive care treatment and 18 of them on ventilators. That is down from 120 in hospital a week ago.

New infections continued in nursing homes, with one more resident and two more health-care workers testing positive, bringing those totals to 5,885 and 2,529 since the virus swept through long-term care, killing almost 1,800 residents and eight staff.

There were 32 outbreaks in nursing homes, an increase of one from Monday. There have been 387 outbreaks in the province’s 626 nursing homes since the pandemic began.