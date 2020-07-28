'Avoid more serious shortages': HCA asks surface and groundwater users to conserve water

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is urging water users within its watershed — including Spencer Creek — to reduce their water use.

In a July 27 media release, the HCA said that due to ongoing dry conditions it is asking users of surface and groundwater sources to reduce their water use by 10 per cent.

“Reducing the use of surface and groundwater sources at this critical time will avoid more serious shortages in the watershed, and lessen the impact of reduced water availability on our environment,” stated the release. “Water users reliant on the municipal water system are asked to follow any active municipal water use bylaws.”

Over the last three months rainfall has been well below normal with extended dry periods, said the conservation authority, resulting in reduced flows in area watercourses.

Between mid-April and mid-July, precipitation totals were 52 to 78 per cent of long-term averages and the majority of stations had three month precipitation totals less than 70 per cent of long-term averages. As well, stream flows have fallen below 70 per cent of the minimum average summer month flow at the majority of monitored stations.

Due to the low levels, the Hamilton Low Water Response Team, made up of water users in the watershed including agricultural representatives, golf courses, nursery operators, quarry operations, and industrial users, as well as provincial and municipal representatives, declared a Level 1 Low Water condition on July 27. The condition applies to the entire watershed — which includes Spencer Creek, Chedoke Creek, Redhill Creek, Stoney Creek and Battlefield Creek, Stoney Creek Numbered Watercourses, as well as all of their tributaries and other minor watercourses.

A Level 1 Low Water condition is declared when three-month precipitation totals are below 80 per cent of long‐term averages or when 30-day average stream flows are below 70 per cent of the minimum average summer month flow. Level 1 results in a request for a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in water consumption by all surface and groundwater users.

For users at home, that means following local lean watering restrictions, watering gardens in the morning or evening and using a broom to clean paved surfaces instead of water. As well, using what's collected in rain barrels to water around the yard, repairing leaking faucets and reducing non-essential water use is recommended.

Meanwhile, golf courses are asked to make use of water storage on the course, withdraw water more slowly over a longer period of time and schedule surface water withdrawals with neighbouring courses.

Agricultural users are asked to mobilize a local agricultural water users group, withdraw water more slowly over a longer period of time and schedule surface water withdrawals with neighbouring water takers.