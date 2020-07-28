Concerns over masks, in-class learning raised as Hamilton school board plans for reopening

If an outbreak emerges, schools may be shut down, though public health would be consulted first, said Manny Figueiredo, the board’s director of education, at the meeting.

Following ministry guidelines, water fountains will be off limits to students and replaced by “water stations” for students to fill personal water bottles.

Masks and personal protective equipment

An array of personal protective equipment (PPE) is needed in each school in order to start, the report says.

The board says it has received nearly half the items required for schools for September and October, including handwashing soap, hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. All staff are expected to receive two washable and reusable masks each.

The schools would be required to have a minimum one-month supply of inventory available at all times.

The reported guidelines sparked concern from board members over the question of masks, which have not been made a mandatory requirement for students.

While staff are each provided with masks, students are not. According to the report, they’re encouraged to bring masks, if deemed necessary.

“The safest thing that we could do is provide masks for our students,” said trustee Paul Tut. “I think it needs to be mandatory, and anything short of that, I honestly think would be negligent or really willfully blind to the fact that this thing is incredibly dangerous.”

Transportation

The Ministry of Education encourages students to use “active transportation,” such as cycling or walking, or catch a ride to get to school. This is to “ease pressure” on the school’s bus system so it can be prioritized for students who otherwise would not be able to attend school, the board’s report states. Physical distancing and mandatory mask-wearing — for drivers and potentially riders — will be enforced.

Elementary and Secondary

The back-to-school scenarios would reduce crowd clusters and movement in the hallways, confining student cohorts to individual classrooms even during lunch breaks.

In turn, the people doing the moving would largely be the teachers, who would rotate between classrooms throughout the day to teach lessons.

The routine poses further complications for lessons involving shared equipment, like music or phys-ed.

According to the report, while specific protocols have yet to be created for equipment-sharing, “regular hand-hygiene breaks will be implemented throughout the day and all students will receive age-appropriate instructions.”

If a scenario unfolds where students are split into cohorts and learning both in-class and online, both high school and elementary school cohorts will attend school every-other day Monday through Thursday and alternating Fridays.

Teacher workload

The board’s plan aims to keep students with the same teacher they would have if they were returning to school as normal. That means one teacher for potentially 30 students, some of whom may be learning from home full-time, and others who many be split into two 15-student cohorts, with groups learning online one day and in-class the next.

“I do not see how a single instructor is supposed to pull all of these things off and provide continuous, thoughtful (expert) teaching,” said trustee Maria Felix Miller. “You can’t split a teacher into three or two.”

Katrina Clarke is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: katrinaclarke@thespec.com. Jacob Lorinc's reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.