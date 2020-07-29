Woman dead, man injured in Brampton shooting

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a woman in her 20s is dead and a man in his 20s is injured after a shooting inside a home.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.
They say officers responded to the incident and found the two suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was rushed to hospital.
They say an entire residential street was closed for some time as police examined the scene.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020
By The Canadian Press
