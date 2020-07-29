Toronto and Peel move to Stage 3 on Friday, Windsor-Essex remains in Stage 2

A decline in COVID-19 cases means Toronto and Peel will move to Stage 3 reopenings of businesses Friday but Windsor-Essex is being held back because of persistent outbreaks, Premier Doug Ford says.

The change means bars and restaurants in Toronto and Peel can begin serving patrons indoors and gyms, movie theatres and playgrounds can open.

“We have made tremendous progress that allows us to return to something a little closer to our normal lives this summer,” Ford said in a statement. “But we are not out of the woods yet. The virus is still among us and we have to be extra cautious to avoid sparking a surge or an outbreak.”

It’s important to continue following public health protocols such as wearing a mask in close quarters, physically distancing from others and frequently washing your hands, added Ford, who earlier this week called more than 200 people who went to a house party in Brampton on Saturday night “a bunch of yahoos.”

The Stage 3 decision made in consultion with Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams is based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, which include lower transmission of the highly contagious virus, the capacity of hospitals to handle any new patients that develop serious symptoms and the ability of public health staff to do contact tracing on new cases and manage the contacts of cases, along with an increase in testing.

A Star compilation of data from health units Tuesday at 5 p.m. found just one new case of COVID-19 in Toronto in the previous 24 hours, the lowest in the city since March 10.

Windsor-Essex is the only part of the province to remain in Stage 2 until health authorities can get a better handle on outbreaks among farm workers.

Ford hinted Tuesday that the region or the harder-hit, farm-area towns of Leamington and Kingsville would remain in Stage 2.

“My heart breaks for those folks in Essex. They’re getting a tough time of it, but we’re going to help them try to move into Stage 3 as quickly as possible.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory told a Wednesdy morning news conference that Ford’s announcement was “excellent news but a challenge for us here in the city of Toronto.”