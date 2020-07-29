Concerns over in-person classes at UofT

"For our students ... it is easier for them to learn in person,” she said. “We are trying to be flexible and trying to keep people safe at the same time. We have thought very carefully about this.”

But Boon's assurances weren't enough for some of those who may find themselves on campus in a little over a month.

Padmaja Rengamannar, a third-year journalism and political science student at U of T, said it's too soon to consider a return to traditional in-class instruction. She said the university's plan would be more realistic in the fall of 2021 or after an anticipated second wave of COVID-19 cases has been resolved.

“Despite how much I miss in-person classes and meeting my friends on campus, I think for the long run it's important that we take all the precautions we can right now,” Rengamannar said.

A representative for one of the unions who drafted the petition said health concerns related to university attendance won't necessarily originate on campus.

Qusai Hassan of CUPE 3902, which represents contract education workers, said students and teaching assistants commonly use public transit to travel to class, potentially putting their health at risk.

"The lives of the people making the decisions aren’t necessarily at risk, but the workers who have to come in to earn a living wage do not have that choice," Hassan said of the university's decision-makers.

Hassan called on university officials to examine all courses to determine whether in-person instruction is absolutely necessary. That process, he said, should include input from those who teach the classes.

“We demand that the workers who have to go in must be consulted," he said. "It’s not much to ask, but the fact that the university won’t even give us this luxury is very telling.”

The union said the administration's response to its inquiries has been inadequate.

Other Ontario universities such as Queen’s, Ryerson and Lakehead, have said the majority of their courses will be carried out online, while on-campus courses will be delivered with government-recommended public health protocols in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

By Osobe Waberi, The Canadian Press