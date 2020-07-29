Toronto mandates masks in residential buildings

Toronto city council has voted to enact a new bylaw making face coverings mandatory in all apartment and condo building common areas.

In a vote Wednesday afternoon, councillors approved new rules that will make wearing a mask a requirement when inside elevators, hallways, lobbies and other facilities such as laundry rooms.

Children and those who cannot wear a mask for a medical reason remain exempt from the rule, which goes into effect next Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Mayor John Tory said last week that he was prepared to introduce a residential masking bylaw if apartment and condo companies refused to implement their own policies.