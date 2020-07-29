Itching to browse the Hamilton Public Library? Don’t forget your mask

Bibliophiles, rejoice — the Hamilton Public Library will be reopening almost all of its 22 branches starting Thursday.

In a press release, HPL announced that nearly all of its branches will be open at 11 a.m. for in-person browsing, pickup as well as computer access after shuttering in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turner Park branch will reopen on Aug. 4.

Visitors will also be able to access printers and scanners as well as fax machines and Makerspace equipment at the Central Library branch.