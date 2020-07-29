Should Hamilton restaurants be forced to track customer names and numbers during COVID-19?

Restaurants must follow “so many” rules as they try to reopen in the middle of a pandemic — but bar manager Jez Hundert still wishes there was one more.

After learning a COVID-infected patron visited Cause and Effect bar in Stoney Creek on Saturday, Hundert decided to post a warning online. That spurred “blowback” from patrons unimpressed to learn about the risk on social media — and from others who claimed the bar was too crowded that night.

But neither the bar nor public health officials had the option of reaching out directly to customers because Cause and Effect did not collect contact information from guests.

“In hindsight, I think it should be required,” Hundert said, adding the bar will do so from now on. “If we had collected names maybe we wouldn’t have had to post to social media at all.”