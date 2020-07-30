CP NewsAlert: Ontario releases school plan

TORONTO — Ontario's elementary students and many high schoolers will return to school full time in September.

But the province says high school students at two dozen boards — including the Toronto District School Board — will only attend class half the time, with a maximum class size of 15.

Those students will receive "curriculum-linked independent work" on days when they are not in class.

Meanwhile, elementary students will be in school full time, and their classes won't be broken up into smaller groups.