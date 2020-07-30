CP NewsAlert: Ontario releases school plan

TORONTO — Ontario's elementary students and many high schoolers will return to school full time in September.
But the province says high school students at two dozen boards — including the Toronto District School Board — will only attend class half the time, with a maximum class size of 15.
Those students will receive "curriculum-linked independent work" on days when they are not in class.
Meanwhile, elementary students will be in school full time, and their classes won't be broken up into smaller groups.
Parents will also have the option to keep their kids out of class, and boards must provide options for remote learning.
The government is also announcing $309 million in funding to make the plan work — including $60 million for personal protective equipment and $80 million for extra staffing.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
