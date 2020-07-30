Ontario releases back-to-school plan

Instead of strictly enforcing physical distancing, the document says schools will be leaning more heavily on other public health measures, including keeping students separated into designated groups — or "cohorts" — and encouraging hand hygiene.

The goal is also to keep everyone out of school when they're sick, Lecce said.

"We will also be supporting public health efforts by continuing to promote our screening protocols so that students and staff do not show up to school if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild," he said.

Should a student or staff member develop symptoms while in school, they are to be immediately separated from others until they can get home — and not on student or public transit.

Anyone with symptoms is to be tested. If they test positive, they can only return to class once they're given the go-ahead by public health officials, the document says. Those who test negative after an initial positive test can only return once they've been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Lecce added that teachers who are immunocompromised or feel unsafe returning to class for other reasons can focus their efforts on teaching students who are opting for remote learning.

The government also announced $309 million in funding to make the plan work, including $60 million for personal protective equipment and $80 million for extra staffing.

But opposition parties argued that the plan doesn't go far enough to protect students.

Marit Stiles, education critic for the Opposition NDP, said the Tories were cutting corners in order to save money.

"Online learning didn't work for most high school students," she said. "Now the Ford government is forcing them to do half their classes alone at home, with no guarantee they'll get instruction, let alone help or one-on-one support."

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca agreed, saying Ford was "shortchanging" schools.

The highly anticipated announcement comes just six weeks before back-to-school season and a week before the province's 72 school boards were initially asked to have their plans for the academic year submitted to the province.

The province further announced Thursday that day-care centres across the province will be allowed to return to their full capacity on September 1, in time for back-to-school.

The announcements come as Ontario logged fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row, with 89 new cases reported on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 28 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new ones.

She said the number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all went down, and the province was able to complete more than 27,600 tests the previous day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press