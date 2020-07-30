The bell rang for Round 3 of the legal sparring match between Norfolk County farmers and the local health unit Wednesday, as the two sides again found themselves arguing about how many migrant farm workers can safely quarantine in a bunkhouse.

Simcoe farmer Brett Schuyler thought he’d won the day when the Health Services Review and Appeal Board struck down Dr. Shanker Nesathurai’s three-person bunkhouse limit as “unreasonable” and “arbitrary.” Farmers say the limit makes it harder to bring in workers and compete with neighbouring counties.

But within 90 minutes of that decision being announced on June 12, Haldimand-Norfolk’s chief medical officer of health filed an appeal — a move criticized by some county councillors as a waste of taxpayer dollars.

That brought the parties before a three-judge panel of the Divisional Court for Wednesday’s hearing, which was broadcast on YouTube.

Nesathurai’s legal team argued that the tribunal made “significant” legal and factual errors in striking down the key plank of his farm worker policy.

“This gutted the Section 22 order,” lawyer Jill Dougherty said. “The board misapprehended or ignored key evidence.”

She said a class order is meant to be broadly applied and not consider details like the size of individual bunkhouses, and that the standard of proof set by the review board was too high given that Nesathurai was responding to an emerging global pandemic. As a medical expert, it was enough that Nesathurai had “reasonable and probable grounds” to decide that limiting bunkhouse occupancy during quarantine would lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“It’s not about waiting for certainty” in the form of scientific studies, Dougherty said. “It’s a matter of judgment by the medical officer of health.”

Lawyer Andrew Plumb, representing Schuyler Farms, countered that the tribunal was right in taking issue with Nesathurai’s decision to impose more stringent limits on quarantines than those set out by the federal government, and in particular capping bunkhouse occupancy at three regardless of square footage.

“I don’t think the (legal) test is whether Dr. Nesathurai thinks it’s a good idea,” Plumb said.