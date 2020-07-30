Education Minister Stephen Lecce spurns Hamilton board’s call to delay new math curriculum

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is rejecting calls by Hamilton’s public school board and teacher unions to delay September’s implementation of a new back-to-basics math curriculum for Grades 1 to 8 and allow everyone to focus on a safe return to school.

“I don’t think we can afford to wait, and we will not,” Lecce said during a July 29 stopover in upper Stoney Creek to publicize his government’s $14.7-million grant to rebuild St. James the Apostle Catholic School.

“While I appreciate it is a tough time broadly, I also would argue that for many parents, they’ve been very patient and they demand a curriculum that’s going to help their kids have a leg up and access to a good job.”

Lecce said his ministry is offering webinars to teachers all summer to allow them to “build up their proficiency” on the new curriculum, which will reintroduce the learning of times tables and teach coding and financial literacy.

He said the changes are necessary because fewer than half of Grade 6 students have been able to meet the provincial standard on EQAO math tests.

“We’ve got to shake up the system. The status quo wasn’t working. The data speaks for itself,” he said.

“Students in Ontario had a competitive disadvantage in elementary school because we weren’t teaching them a curriculum that was at all relevant to the labour market.”

Hamilton public school trustees joined four provincial teacher federations on July 27 in opposing the timing of the curriculum change, announced on June 23.

Mountain trustee Dawn Danko, who seconded a motion seeking the delay, said she’s “very excited” about the new curriculum, but efforts in September will focus on a safe return to school and identifying learning gaps during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The board is budgeting $2 million for a range of safety measures, including face shields and medical-grade masks for staff, Plexiglas barriers, signage and tripling the use of hand soap and cleaning supplies.