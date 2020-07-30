Hamilton public school board directs schools to cut ties with WE Charity pending a review

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is reviewing its relationship with ME to WE and WE Charity days after the Catholic board announced it was doing the same.

On Monday, the HWDSB said it did not have “a partnership with ME to WE or a connection with the WE Charity” and it had made no decisions about requiring schools to limit their ties to the organization, which is in a public crisis amid questions being raised about its lobbying practices and its labyrinth of enterprises which include for-profits.

The Catholic board said Monday it was reviewing its relationship “in light of recent information.”

In an email Thursday, HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop confirmed the public board will follow suit, though he reiterated the board has no “partnership agreement” with WE.

“Direction is being given to schools to have no further participation with them until a review occurs,” McKillop said.

McKillop said that since 2015, 17 schools have raised approximately $20,000 for WE with some attending a WE event as part of a class trip.

“Fundraising practices are being reviewed as part of school reopening operations,” McKillop said, noting the board aims to complete the review by the week of Aug. 24.

McKillop added that between 2013 and 2016, the board spent $19,772 on WE-related speakers fees and on “training and resource material” from ME to WE Leadership Incorporated. The board also partnered with the organization in 2009 and 2010 to host a WE event in Hamilton.

In a statement Monday, WE Charity says it “proactively” sent a letter to school boards on July 24, informing them partnerships are on “pause.”

“As our organization’s mandate evolves, as program delivery changes, and given the unpredictable nature of media cycles and the undeterminable amount of time until this matter is fully addressed, we have decided that we would like to proactively pause the formal and public relationships between school boards and WE Charity,” the letter to school boards stated.