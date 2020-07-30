Ellen Page on BLM protests and 'Umbrella Academy'

The siblings wind up separated in different years in Dallas, Texas in the early 1960s. As they try to stop an imminent doomsday, they also carve out new identities and face major social and political issues in their own backyards.

The season proves to be a critical one for Vanya in particular, as she discovers new things about herself and her powers, and falls in love.

Page praised those who've dedicated their lives to civil rights movements, including transgender rights activists Miss Major and the late Marsha P. Johnson.

"Individuals (who) really put their lives on the line and gave everyone else hope and gave me so many of the rights and opportunities I have," said Page, who publicly came out as gay during a speech at a human rights conference in 2014.

"I think we just have to do what we can every day with our own privilege. And I think that's where hope lies, in that action."

Edmonton-raised series creator and showrunner Steven Blackman said they wrote the season over a year ago, shot it late last year and did most of the post-production remotely during the pandemic.

The writers set the characters in the '60s because "there was just so much going on" in the U.S., from the Cold War to the Cuban Missile Crisis and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Juxtaposing characters from the present day with the past shows how some things have improved, but many haven't, he said.

"We knew that even though we're a heightened-reality show, if we were going to go to the '60s, we weren't going to glaze over racial injustice," said Blackman, who is also an executive producer.

"We weren't going to glaze over homophobia, those topics; that we were going to tell real, grounded stories."

Page often uses her platform to speak out against injustices and amplify underrepresented voices.

In her documentary "There's Something in the Water," which hit Netflix in March, she shines a light on marginalized groups in Nova Scotia affected by what's known as environmental racism.

The pandemic exacerbates the issue, she said.

"Communities where environmental racism is a problem, needless to say there are higher rates of cancer, respiratory issues, et cetera," said Page, who got an Oscar nomination for playing a pregnant teen in "Juno" and two Emmy nominations for her reality series "Gaycation," which explores LGBTQ experiences around the world.

"And those people are obviously then disproportionately affected by COVID. So it's like all of these issues intersect.... For those who maybe weren't so aware, I think COVID has really revealed just the degree of inequality, the degree of systemic racism. And I certainly hope things start to change."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press