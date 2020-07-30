Climbing centres offer early example for gyms

At Joe Rockhead's, an indoor climbing facility in Toronto's Liberty Village, co-owner Luigi Montilla said the focus is on making sure people don't get complacent about social distancing rules.

"Climbing is big on the community aspect of it and socializing, and one of the things we're trying to curb is the extended kind of conversations," said Montilla.

"We want to keep people isolated within the gym so they're not interacting as much."

Dr. Chris Hicks, an emergency room physician and partner in Advanced Performance Healthcare Design who helped GoodLife Fitness create a reopening plan, said educating gym users about working out responsibly will be an important part of operating during the pandemic.

"By coming to a gym, you're accepting the responsibility not only for yourself, but for the protection of others," said Hicks. "I think people are starting to get that."

He said gyms can also make an effort to subtly "nudge" users towards following safety precautions.

"One of the things we found out was if you simply put a handwashing station in the path of the user instead of off the side, people are much more inclined to use it," said Hicks, who ran a series of simulations for GoodLife to try and solve potential issues during reopening.

But while staff at climbing gyms are happy to be back in business, the combination of lower usage and higher costs due to safety measures means some are still losing money.

Joe Rockhead's is considering an increase to membership and daily pass fees, and McGilvray said the situation isn't much better at The Rock Oasis.

"We're still losing money, we're just losing a little less," she said.

By Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press