Hamilton parents, unions see concerning gaps in Ontario’s back-to-school plan

“We know that remote learning has had a profoundly negative impact on the mental health and well-being of students, and that’s especially true of secondary students,” she said.

The letter from the HWDSB also called on the government to make a financial commitment “that makes the health, safety and well-being of staff a top priority,” and requested a minimum of roughly $2.1 million to fully fund a return to school.

In the government’s announcement, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the province would allocate an additional $309 million for the fall reopening, including $60 million for personal protective equipment (PPE), $80 million for additional staffing such as teachers and caretakers, and $25 million for cleaning supplies.

Nick De Koning, a union representative for elementary teachers in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, said he’s skeptical the funding will be enough for the province’s 4,800 public schools.

“Think about some of the recommendations they’re making, like spending $50 million on hiring 500 nurses for the whole province,” De Koning said.

“With 500 nurses and 4,800 schools across the province, you’re looking (at) having one nurse for every nine to 10 schools. How’s that going to work? Which school gets the nurse?”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing 55,000 support staff in Ontario schools, estimates the province needs to spend $272 million alone to hire one additional caretaker per school to ensure proper cleaning.

Days prior to the province’s announcement, the Ontario Liberals estimated that the cost of reopening schools safely would amount to $3.2 billion in spending for teachers, caretakers and space for classes of 15 students.

Johnstone said the HWDSB will be submitting a final plan for Hamilton schools that complies with the province’s plan to the ministry of education shortly.

She said the board is now waiting on the government to indicate how much of the additional funding will be available for Hamilton schools.

“As a school board, we’re now going to continue gathering feedback from our parents and staff to be nimble and responsive to the needs of our students,” she said.

“It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a work in progress.”

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.