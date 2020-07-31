Ontario announces new rules for restaurants

TORONTO — Restaurants and bars across Ontario must now keep records of their clients to help track any possible spread of COVID-19, officials said Friday as Toronto and Peel Region joined most of the province in allowing establishments to resume indoor service.

The new health measures, which include requirements to keep client logs for 30 days and for patrons to stay seated while on-site, came as the two areas entered Stage 3 of Ontario's economic recovery plan. Only Windsor-Essex, which continues to grapple with outbreaks on farms, remains in Stage 2.

Premier Doug Ford said the rules were meant to protect customers and staff as more services are reinstated.

"When you face an invisible enemy, tracking and tracing is absolutely critical," he said in a news conference in which he also lauded a new contact-tracing app.

"These tools and measures are absolutely critical to ensuring our province reopens safely."

An organization representing the restaurant industry said that while enacting province-wide standards is helpful for both business owners and customers, Friday's announcement came as a surprise.

James Rilett of Restaurants Canada said the organization wasn't consulted on the changes and some establishments may struggle to make the necessary adjustments in time for the long weekend.

The new rules call for more detailed record-keeping than what most municipalities require, such as noting when patrons arrive and leave. He said the new regulation could prove difficult, particularly in quick-service or more casual dining environments.

"It's a Friday before a long weekend and we have to get this message to all the members, to all the restaurants and tell them what the new expectation is," Rilett said. "They have to train their staff, they have to put in new systems to be able to track this."

But he said establishments that are set on reopening are unlikely to delay as a result of the changes, because "they would have already booked staff, they would have already ordered the food and whatever they require to be open."