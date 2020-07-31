‘Every day here is a little better than a good day home’: Migrant farm workers lobby to work in Canada during COVID-19

There’s the financial aspect, too. While workers are paid for 30 hours a week while in quarantine, they could be making twice that working 11-hour days, six days a week on the farm.

After deductions, Maurice makes more than $100 for every day of farm labour, which works out to over $500 in Trinidadian dollars. Back home, where he works as a residential and commercial painter and drywall finisher, he might make $400 on a good day, followed by a stretch of inactivity.

Financially speaking, he said, “Every day here is a little better than a good day home.”

Under pressure

About 1,000 workers from Trinidad and Tobago typically come north to work on Canadian farms through the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP). Almost 150 of them end up at Schuyler Farms.

“Everybody in Trinidad knows Schuyler Farms,” Maurice said with a laugh. “Brett created a little Trinidad environment.”

But after the pandemic hit, it was touch-and-go whether any Trinidadians would make the trip this year.

The government initially banned flights to Canada, only relenting in June after pressure from farmers like Schuyler and residents like Maurice, who circulated a petition arguing that letting farm workers go abroad would help Trinidad’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Predominantly, it was a selfish reason. I wanted to come up and work,” Maurice said. “Brett was doing all he could up here, and nobody at home was doing anything to further the cause. So I just took it upon myself and tried to get a little crank in the engine down here. And after that, people rallied.”

The stakes for the farm were high, Schuyler said. Being short-staffed to start the season meant abandoning a planned asparagus crop and putting the farm behind schedule on essential tasks like pruning apple trees.

“We’ve been struggling this year,” Schuyler said. “We are completely dependent on the (SAWP) program and everyone that comes up. Most people have been here for a few years. It’s a repeat, trained workforce that we are spoiled to have.”

Without migrant workers, he added, “our farm doesn’t exist.”

Before letting them leave, the Trinidadian government made each worker agree to cover the costs of medical treatment and repatriation flights should they contract COVID-19 while in Canada, similar to the indemnity waiver the Jamaican government had its migrant farm workers sign.

Maurice said he was “comfortable” coming back to Schuyler Farms for a third year because Schuyler was in regular communication with his regular workers in Trinidad, keeping them updated about COVID-19 precautions being taken on the farm.

“If I was going to a new destination with some new employer, I would not take the chance to come,” Maurice said.

Schuyler called it “humbling” that Maurice, Sampson and dozens more Trinidadians were willing to brave the virus to come north.

“I feel there’s at least 90 per cent of people coming up who just put their heart and soul in every day to work hard and make things better. We’re just so thrilled to get that skillset and that heart back,” he said.

The first two flights from Trinidad brought 63 workers bound for his farm, with another 40 expected. However, there are 30 additional workers on Schuyler’s list who likely won’t make it north. He explained that he doesn’t have room to house all the arriving workers on his farm and at Long Point Eco-Adventures while adhering to the three-person per bunkhouse limit set out by the health unit for quarantining workers.

Schuyler successfully appealed the contentious three-person limit, which the province’s Health Services Review and Appeal Board deemed “unreasonable” and “arbitrary.” But the restriction remains in place while the farm’s legal battle with Haldimand-Norfolk’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, continues.

Staying connected

Maurice and Sampson will be away from their families and friends until after the apple harvest ends in November. It’s a sacrifice, but they say the money is too good to pass up.

“It’s actually nice, because you go home loaded,” Maurice said. “High-speed internet helps. Being able to contact your friends and family back home, during your free time, that I think is the biggest solace we have.”

When he worked on a tobacco farm in Chatham-Kent 12 years ago, Maurice remembers having to cross the farm at night to the only bunkhouse with a telephone, with guys rushing each other off the line so they could get a few minutes to talk with their families.

“We used to line up to use the phone on a Friday after we got paid,” he said. “Now you can lie down on your bed and video call your mother.”

“I call it a necessity,” Schuyler said of having Wi-Fi in his bunkhouses. “Problem is, there’s still places (in Norfolk) that don’t have high-speed internet. Aside from the fact that some guys are too cheap to put it in there for employees — that’s a separate issue. But there are some spots where the farmer doesn’t have internet (access) yet.”

Sampson, a machinist in Trinidad, said his two young children understand why their father has to be away for months on end. But sometimes their video calls get emotional.

“If they don’t happen to see me for two days or so, I can see the tears running down their eyes,” he said. “That would be the hard part.”

J.P. Antonacci’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about the regions of Haldimand and Norfolk.

This is Part 1 in a series about the experiences of migrant farm workers in Norfolk County. Part 2 will look at the workers’ importance to the local economy, while Part 3 will address problems with the farm worker program.