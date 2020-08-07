Flamborough library branches reopen to excited bibliophiles

The branch was a place she frequented several times a week with her children before COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the facility's closure. “They love reading books,” she said. “We’re very excited that we have the opportunity to come back, to look at books and take them out as well.”

The library’s reopening also offers families an opportunity get out of the house.

“It’s just been really helpful to have a place to come back to with the kids,” said Janzen.

While everyone is welcome to the local library branches, there are a few changes, including enhanced health and safety protocols, that bibliophiles should bookmark.

Upon entry at a branch, visitors will be greeted by library staff, who will ask if they are feeling well and offer hand sanitizer. Staff will also remind patrons of the city’s mandatory mask bylaw, which requires most individuals to wear a face covering indoors. If a library-goer doesn’t have a mask or forgot to bring theirs, they will be offered a disposable mask.

Members will also be asked for their library card for contact tracing purposes.

Library branch hours have also changed and are consistent across the system. Branches are open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During hours of operation, “anyone can visit their local branch and browse the collection, use the computers,” said McKay, who is hoping residents embrace the library again.

Staff, she said, are working on a variety of initiatives to foster the love of reading in the communities they serve.

The library’s Book Mobile will hit the road in late fall. The Visiting Library Service will also resume around that time.

With summer nearing its end, library staff at the Waterdown branch are keen on helping youth before the start of the academic year.

“We’re hoping that parents can encourage kids to take some books home, maybe some audio books, some movies — anything to get them reading, watching, learning, and prepare them for whatever it is that happens with September with school,” she said.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When the Hamilton Public Library announced it was reopening most of its locations on July 30, the Review wanted to visit the Waterdown branch to find out what COVID-19 protocols were implemented to ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors. As well, we wanted to know how library-goers felt about the reopening.