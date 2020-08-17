Human trafficking pervasive in Hamilton — and likely Flamborough

This story is part of a Metroland-wide series on drugs, guns and human trafficking happening along the major highways that run through our communities. For more on this topic visit Highway Pirates — guns, drugs and human trafficking.
Human trafficking is a pervasive problem in Hamilton — and likely within Flamborough — said Interval House of Hamilton’s Sue Taylor, the co-chair of the Hamilton Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.
“I think we need to recognize that human trafficking is a pervasive problem,” she said. “It’s persistent and insidious and Hamilton continues to be a hot spot for human trafficking.”
She said rates of human trafficking in Hamilton are about twice the national level, according to recent reports from Statistics Canada. However, Taylor stressed that it is very hard to collect data about human trafficking as it is often under-reported.
“We know that many people talk to us about it, but don’t necessarily go and report it to the police,” she said, adding that human trafficking exists in both urban and rural settings.
“I think we’d be really naive to assume that rural settings, including Flamborough, would be exempt,” she said. “From working in rural communities we know that there’s less police, less social services, less people to identify and to intervene — and when it comes to human trafficking early intervention is quite important.”
Taylor noted that there are often different types of trafficking in rural and urban communities. In rural settings, she said, they often hear reports of labour trafficking, such as migrant farm workers. In more urban settings, sex trafficking is more commonplace.
“Generally, with the farmland that’s existing around Flamborough, that being more of a rural setting, we’re going to hear more concerns about labour trafficked individuals,” she said. “The big one right now is migrant farm workers.”
“In the inner part of Hamilton, we hear more reports of sex trafficking, whereas when we move away from the inner city to more rural, we’re hearing more reports of labour.”
Taylor said another aspect of human trafficking that may be prevalent in Flamborough is the transportation of victims.
She said while 400-series highways are often discussed as conduits in the context of human trafficking, she believes Highway 6 can play a key role in the transport of trafficked individuals.
“Our highway system really becomes the transportation system and Highway 6 is a major highway that joins a lot of southern Ontario,” she said. “I think we would be naive to assume that Highway 6 is exempt.
”It provides a perfect avenue, a perfect conduit to traffic or to transport trafficked individuals.”
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said trafficking of guns, drugs and individuals happens across Highway 401 and it can be anywhere any time.
“In society there is going to be a criminal element in all aspects of society and we see that in all communities,” he said, adding people should always be vigilant and report suspicious activity to police. “We want to take that element out of society, because that is a detriment to everybody.”
Taylor said hotels, Airbnbs and taxis are playing a role in human trafficking and it’s important for people to recognize that human trafficking does exist and there are signs that can be observed.
Taylor stressed that early identification of victims means a better chance of intervention.
In terms of specific signs, Taylor said the first step is recognizing that human trafficking exists.
“I think often we feel like it doesn’t exist or it’s not happening in our neighbourhood or our community,” she said.
Some signs of human trafficking, Taylor said, include if a person is always accompanied by another person — even to the bathroom — they have no access to personal ID or passport, their movements are closely monitored or controlled or they don’t have control of their own money or phone.
Taylor said Airbnb hosts should be aware of who is renting their properties, and who is going through hotels.
“The movement of people is key in trafficking, as well,” she said. “Trafficked individuals are usually moved from spot to spot to spot.”
Taylor said the majority of victims for sex trafficking are very young and are being recruited at ages as young as 13, with most survivors being under the age of 25.
“This is impacting our youth tremendously,” she said.
