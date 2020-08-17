Human trafficking pervasive in Hamilton — and likely Flamborough

“In the inner part of Hamilton, we hear more reports of sex trafficking, whereas when we move away from the inner city to more rural, we’re hearing more reports of labour.”

Taylor said another aspect of human trafficking that may be prevalent in Flamborough is the transportation of victims.

She said while 400-series highways are often discussed as conduits in the context of human trafficking, she believes Highway 6 can play a key role in the transport of trafficked individuals.

“Our highway system really becomes the transportation system and Highway 6 is a major highway that joins a lot of southern Ontario,” she said. “I think we would be naive to assume that Highway 6 is exempt.

”It provides a perfect avenue, a perfect conduit to traffic or to transport trafficked individuals.”

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said trafficking of guns, drugs and individuals happens across Highway 401 and it can be anywhere any time.

“In society there is going to be a criminal element in all aspects of society and we see that in all communities,” he said, adding people should always be vigilant and report suspicious activity to police. “We want to take that element out of society, because that is a detriment to everybody.”

Taylor said hotels, Airbnbs and taxis are playing a role in human trafficking and it’s important for people to recognize that human trafficking does exist and there are signs that can be observed.

Taylor stressed that early identification of victims means a better chance of intervention.

In terms of specific signs, Taylor said the first step is recognizing that human trafficking exists.

“I think often we feel like it doesn’t exist or it’s not happening in our neighbourhood or our community,” she said.

Some signs of human trafficking, Taylor said, include if a person is always accompanied by another person — even to the bathroom — they have no access to personal ID or passport, their movements are closely monitored or controlled or they don’t have control of their own money or phone.

Taylor said Airbnb hosts should be aware of who is renting their properties, and who is going through hotels.

“The movement of people is key in trafficking, as well,” she said. “Trafficked individuals are usually moved from spot to spot to spot.”

Taylor said the majority of victims for sex trafficking are very young and are being recruited at ages as young as 13, with most survivors being under the age of 25.

“This is impacting our youth tremendously,” she said.