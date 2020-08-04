'Exhausted all possible options': Flamborough-Dundas Soccer Club cancels season due to COVID-19

“This would ensure that non-profit, their directors, officers, employees, and volunteers would not be held liable for COVID-related defence costs, provided they continue to operate in accordance with all applicable emergency and public health guidance,” said the memo. “If the Government of Ontario waits until the fall legislative session to review this again, it may be too late for many organizations across Ontario.

“Nonprofits across amateur sport in Ontario are reducing programming because of insurance issues and some may be forced to close. Sport and soccer cannot wait until fall to resolve this issue.”

Rosso said the FDSC had many members who sent the letter to the premier

“The only reply back is that it wouldn’t get looked at until the fall sitting of the legislature,” she said. “Which is too late for right now.”

In the interim, they have deregistered all of their roughly 350 competitive players and refunded their fees.

“We tried to hold on as long as we could for the competitive teams, but we decided we had to pull back and give them their money back for the time being,” she said. “As soon as something changes that we can get them out (on the field) we’ll reregister them and hopefully start some kind of a fall program.

“But we’re in a wait-and-see pattern.”

Rosso said if the club had Good Samaritan protection, they could have players training with safety protocols and playing intrasquad games and games within their own club.

“The suit (likely) wouldn’t stand up in court, but there would be court costs which could ruin our club.”

Carlisle’s Rebecca Newcombe, whose daughter McKenzie is a U11 competitive player with the FDSC, said she understands the priority is public safety.

“The kids want to get back to playing — but when it is safe to do so,” she said.

McKenzie, 10, agreed.

“I’d rather play, but I understand that everyone’s health is the most important thing,” she said. “I miss my coaches and I miss all of my teammates.”

Rebecca added the pandemic has meant a big change from a normal summer.

“We’re used to being at the soccer field 8-10 times per week between two kids — so we’ve gone from that to just trying to find ways to meaningfully engage them in their practice at home,” she said. “We bought a soccer net, we bought a ladder, they’ve got cones and a soccer ball — at the same time, it’s not as engaging as doing it with your coach.”

“Obviously your skill development isn’t going to continue at the rate that it was, but that’s the situation that we’re in,” she continued. “It is what it is — we completely understand.”

In order to continue the season, the insurance issue notwithstanding, Rosso said protocols would have been put in place, including hand sanitizing, sanitizing equipment and contact tracing, among others. However, that was deemed to have been too much to ask of the volunteer coaches on the recreational side.

On the competitive side, Rosso said the coaches would have been more inclined to conduct the necessary protocols, but the liability issue remained.

From a skill standpoint moving forward, Rosso said the club provided online video drills for the players to do at home, but she said they are focused on keeping the players engaged in the sport.

“We don’t want them to forget about soccer,” she said. As well, Rosso said there are soccer clubs that are not part of Ontario Soccer, which are not bound by the same rules and guidelines — and thus safety protocols — and they do not want to lose players to those programs.

Rosso said the club has waived all administration fees and has given full refunds to anyone who doesn’t want to play.

“We want soccer to be a positive moving forward in hopes that they’ll all return next year, assuming everything is fine,” she said, noting the response from the membership has been great. “Most have been saying, ‘I’m glad you cancelled, it’s the right thing to do.’”

From a financial standpoint, Rosso said the decision to cancel seasons and provide refunds does put stress on the organization.

“This is the only revenue generating period for our club,” she said, adding they still have rent insurance and salary obligations throughout the winter.

However, she said the club did offer a crediting option for players, where they keep the money and when the player registers next year, the credit is applied. As well, they offered the opportunity for this year’s fee to be donated to the club, allowing them to help them maintain their operational expenses between now and next season.

“We’ve been very pleasantly surprised how many people have done that,” she said. “I’d like to thank the members for that.”

However, she stressed the club is financially stable and has cut expenses.

“We should be in a position to move forward, trusting that next season is going to go forward and we’ll be back in a better spot then,” she said. “We will take this time off and build our programming and better the club in any way that we can so we can have a really positive 2021 season.”