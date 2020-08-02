Weekenders lose themselves in Flamborough flower maze

Travellers came from across the GTA to get lost in the sunflowers.

Hanes Corn Maze and Tiny Bakery, on Highway 5 in Flamborough, opened the 5-acre sunflower maze Saturday for people looking for a long weekend activity.

The flowers in the maze were planted at various times to spread out the flowers blooming until the middle of September.

There are seven checkpoints for visitors to find in the maze for a prize at the end of their adventure.