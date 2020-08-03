New 250-person public gathering limit fairly low-risk, Quebec health official says

MONTREAL—Quebec’s public health director says the decision to allow public gatherings of up to 250 people comes with a relatively low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Horacio Arruda says there weren’t any COVID-19 outbreaks associated with public outdoor or indoor events at the previous 50-person limit.

The measure in effect as of today applies only to public venues such as theatres, concert halls, houses of worship and indoor amateur sporting events, and stipulates that measures such as physical distancing and mask-wearing must be respected.

The limit on private gatherings is 10 people.

Arruda says people are much more likely to hug or ignore physical distancing limits at small private parties than at the opera or a large concert hall.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported another 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as well as two more deaths.

On Monday, Health Minister Christian Dube challenged Quebecers to work together to reduce the number of active cases in the province before the start of a potential second wave.

He also asked travellers who are returning home after Quebec’s two-week construction holiday to get tested if they found themselves in any risky situations.

Quebec has recorded 59,722 infections since the pandemic began, with 5,683 deaths.

Hospitalizations remained stable today at 172, while the number of people in intensive care increased by one to 18.