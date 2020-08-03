Allegations prompt racism investigation at Hamilton’s public board

And prior to a separate board meeting, Mehdi alleged that another trustee started a conversation “surrounding how Muslims and Arabs were evil, anti-Semitic and violent.” That same trustee also allegedly “claimed that Black leadership was too prevalent in their board,” she added.

Mehdi said she was also “left out of the loop” on student trustee related matters if she did not “operate” more like her co-student trustee Cameron Prosic, who stood in solidarity with her Monday.

“As a racialized representative, this was disturbing to me as the education system is first and foremost intended to serve students,” she said. “This is not a difficult or complex concept.”

But, Mehdi emphasized that the “issue of systemic racism goes far beyond my own experience.”

Speaking on their term as student trustee, Hye said even before being sworn in, a board member noted that “it’s good that there is some diversity.” Hye said that instance “set the tone” for their entire experience.

“It became very clear to me throughout my interactions with trustees and at the board throughout my term that my role was tokenistic,” said Hye, who uses they/them pronouns. “It was clear to me that trustees didn’t want my role as trustee to be one of advocating for students, but one where I kept my head down and did not speak up.”

Alongside the coalition — which has sounded the alarm on racism at the board in the past — Mehdi laid out a list of demands for staff.

The group is looking for transparency around the investigation, including who will be at the helm, what the process will look like and that the full report be provided to both the public and students.

They are also demanding that the trustees involved in “blatantly anti-Black and racist incidents” are “impeached” immediately.

Both Johnstone and Figueiredo were present at the news conference. They were called out by name and told to “demonstrate” action.

Speaking to reporters, Johnstone reiterated that the issues raised by Mehdi and Hye are “deeply concerning” to the board. She added that staff are “shocked” and “deeply saddened” to hear of their experiences.

“As a board of trustees, we must and we will do better,” said Johnstone. “Action must be taken and I am absolutely committed to that.”

As of Sunday, Figueiredo said he had contacted the Ministry of Education as well as Ontario’s anti-racism directorate to ask for their recommendation of a third-party investigator to ensure “independence.”

He said “it’s very clear” they require someone with a “strong equity and anti-racism lens” to conduct it.

Once the investigation is complete, the board will decide what “sanctions” they plan to place on any trustees. Only those not named in the investigation would be a part of that decision-making.

The consequences would be based on the results of the investigation and could include the censuring trustees as well as barring them from participating in any board or trustee committees.

Figueiredo said he’s “hoping” to name a consultant this week and start the process “as soon as possible.” An early time line would aim to complete the process by the end of the fall, he added.

Speaking to the allegations, Figueiredo said Saturday was the “first time” he’d heard of the incidents and he didn’t know which trustees were in question.

Mehdi did not name the board members Monday but said there are at least two involved in the allegations. She also alleged that other trustees were present for the incidents. That included Johnstone, said Mehdi, who alleged the chair was present when another trustee used the “N-word.”

After interviews with reporters, members of the coalition confronted Johnstone and questioned why she didn’t “say anything.”

“I personally don’t remember, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” said Johnstone, who would provide no further comment. “I’m not trying to deny it.”

Mehdi said with the board promising action, she hopes that Johnstone and Figueiredo will “choose to hear” their students.

“When it comes to overt and explicit acts of racism, there’s no place for that among our board of trustees,” said Mehdi. “I hope that for once they actually take action with the intent of being better.”