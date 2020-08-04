Shopping malls are in crisis due to COVID-19 — but they’re not dead yet, experts say

For every sector such as fast fashion that has struggled, other retailers such as grocery and drug chains, many accessible from outdoors, have done well. Home improvement stores have also seen good business as people are spending more time in their houses staring at walls that need painting and carpets that need changing.

“We will likely be entertaining more at home than we have in the past, so we want to make our homes look as good as possible,” said Crombie.

COVID may also have accelerated the trend to back-to-basics shopping.

“Where we may have had the opulence of buying Gucci purses before, we’re a little more trepidatious about our jobs and the long-term effects of COVID so we’re spending more wisely,” he said.

Crombie says shoppers are also making those trips to the store count.

“Traditionally, if someone came into your store, one out of five people bought. We’re finding 40 per cent or almost double that are buying,” said Crombie.

In the short term, he said, there will be an increase in mall vacancies and it could be a while before the indoor playgrounds, escape rooms and other entertainments feel safe to consumers.

Curbside pickup is here for the foreseeable future and Crombie says there will likely be a trend to centralized mall pickup zones where customers can pick up items from several stores at a single location.

Longer term, Crombie expects property owners will accelerate their redevelopment plans: rightsize retail, add residential and senior housing components, and office space.

He also think that malls and retailers are going to invest heavily in technology, with developments such as 3D body imaging that mean a consumer doesn’t need to try on clothes; or apps that personalize the shopping experience, telling you when you can get the item you want at a discount.

“There’s going to be a huge push to local retailers. We’re seeing this whole focus on local retail. As consumers, you want to make sure the retailers you can walk to will thrive,” he said.

Diverse offerings are what make shopping fun, says Crombie.

“I believe that when you have all your nationals it’s the local small independents that really add the flavour to the shopping centres.”