Aptose Biosciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

Aptose Biosciences shares have decreased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.14, more than doubling in the last 12 months.