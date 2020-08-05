Hamilton’s school reopening plans: What we know (and don’t know) so far

Do parents need to register their children for in-person attendance?

Both the HWDSB and the HWCDSB will require parents and guardians to indicate whether their child will be attending in-person classes or learning remotely.

The HWDSB has said that parents will be required to use the school board’s parent communication hub, Parent Portal, which is supposed to launch this summer, to indicate if they want their child to attend school in person. In order for students to attend in-person classes, the school board also says that parents will be required to sign a form agreeing to conduct daily screenings of their children to ensure they’re symptom-free before attending classes. Students will not be allowed to attend school until the form is completed, the board said.

The HWCDSB has said that it will require parents to indicate whether their child will take bus transportation.

The Ministry of Education has also said that school boards can place students and families who do not register by a cut-off time established by the boards on a waiting list, and may offer remote learning to the students during the waiting period.

Neither the HWDSB nor the HWCDSB has said when parents will be able to register their children. The Catholic board has indicated, however, that families who are new to the Catholic school board will need to register prior to Aug. 15.

What happens if a student gets COVID-19?

The school boards have not yet offered specific guidelines for dealing with a positive case of COVID-19 or an outbreak in a school.

The public board has said it’s consulting with the ministry and Hamilton Public Health to prepare an outbreak protocol, which may involve shutting down the school and reverting to remote learning.

The government says that schools will be required to immediately report suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 to local public health units, and hand over any materials — such as attendance and transportation records — to public health officials.

The government has also instructed that students or staff who test positive while in school should be immediately separated from others — in a separate room where possible — until they are able to go home. Anyone who tests positive will not be able to return to school until they are cleared according to public health guidance.

The local school boards have not yet said whether separate rooms are being made available for students or staff who test positive.

What guidance will parents receive for daily screenings?

Parents of children attending Hamilton public schools will be provided a student screening checklist, the school board said.

The checklist, presented as a draft at the board’s most recent meeting, asks parents to check for symptoms such as fever, a worsening cough, shortness of breath and more. If the student fails the screening test, they will be required to stay home and receive testing for COVID-19. Parents will need to contact the school regarding the child’s symptoms, the board says.

The board has also noted that if a student who is experiencing symptoms has siblings in the HWDSB, the siblings will also be required to stay home.

The ministry announced it would hire up to 500 public health nurses to support local health protocols like screening, however it is unclear how many will be allocated to the Hamilton area.

How will schools organize remote learning?

The government has mandated that remote learning tools be available for all students who choose to stay home from school, with teachers posting materials online in co-ordination with in-person learning. Students will receive a daily schedule of subjects and courses that amount to a five-hour instructional day, and attendance will be taken regularly, the government has said.

The Hamilton boards have offered few details on how remote learning will be conducted within their respective schools.

HWDSB students will use a software called “The Hub,” made by software company D2L, as well as Microsoft Teams, for remote learning. The board says that 2,400 of its educators received training with the software during the spring and summer.

The public board says it’s working on developing teaching methods for courses that do not typically function remotely — such as music, phys-ed or technological studies — for students choosing to learn from home.

The Catholic board says it will use myClass, another software produced by D2L, as well as Microsoft Teams, for remote learning.

Both the HWDSB and HWCDSB say they have an inventory of devices, with internet access, that can be distributed to students lacking internet access or computers.

The school board also offers parents some guidelines for helping children learn remotely.

Can students switch from remote learning to in-person attendance?

Switching back and forth between remote and in-person attendance will be strongly discouraged, the HWDSB said in its preliminary report.

The public board has said that, should switching classes be necessary, parents will be required to give five school days notice before switching from remote learning to in-person attendance.

The HWCDSB has not indicated how students can switch from remote to in-person learning.

What about students with special education needs?

Exceptions for students with special needs will be made in order to support daily learning, the government has said. The Ministry of Education said it will review and approve requests from school boards to open small, daily programs for special-needs students in secondary schools.

How will students get to school?

Both school boards are encouraging parents to find alternatives to busing. Hamilton area schools have long been plagued by a shortage of school bus drivers, and it’s possible the problem will be exacerbated by the pandemic.

Busing will still be available, however, for students who are otherwise unable to commute to school. The government has said that students will be assigned a seating plan that will help with contact tracing and that students in the same cohorts or households will be advised to sit together.

The buses will be cleaned twice a day, while bus drivers and other helpers will receive medical masks and eye protection.

Already, though, parents have raised concerns that busing could pose risks for students due to the lack of enforcement on buses.

What’s happening with gym and music classes?

The school boards have not yet provided guidelines regarding physical education or sharing musical instruments.

The government has said that most overall expectations for music classes can be met without the use of instruments, both in the elementary and secondary arts curriculum, but have not yet offered details on how that will happen.

Meanwhile, gymnasiums will only be used where physical distancing measures can be followed and change rooms will have limits on capacity.

What about clubs and extracurricular athletics?

The government says that schools can offer clubs and organized sports if physical distancing is possible, and equipment and spaces are cleaned regularly.

The school boards have not yet indicated whether they’ll permit extracurricular activities.

How will schools organize lunch breaks for students?

The government has strongly encouraged schools to have students eat lunch in their classrooms along with their groups. The lunch times are supposed to be staggered to allow students to wash hands before eating without congesting washrooms or handwashing stations.

In its preliminary report, the HWDSB said that elementary students would remain in their classrooms for lunch but did not specify whether secondary students would do the same.

The HWCDSB has not provided any details regarding nutrition breaks.

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.