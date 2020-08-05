OHL delays start of 2020-21 season until December

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League is following some of its professional counterparts by delaying the start of its 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OHL, one of three major-junior leagues in Canada, says it hopes to begin its season on Dec. 1.

The NHL has tentatively scheduled to start its next campaign in December, while the American Hockey League and the ECHL both have said they hope to begin play Dec. 4.

The OHL says it hopes to play a 64-game season, four fewer games than usual, despite starting more than two months later than its traditional late September opening date.