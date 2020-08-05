LIVE VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides daily update on COVID-19, August 5

Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic.

In a news conference at Queen’s Park, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and provincial cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod (tourism) provide an update on their government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

At a news conference in Toronto, Federal Ministers Anita Anand (public services and procurement) and Navdeep Bains (innovation, science and industry) make an announcement concerning the federal government’s efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for Canada.