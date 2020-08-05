Let’s continue to make the sacrifices we must make — willingly

The response to the pandemic marked a dramatic shift from the usual ethics framework that underlies our social contract as a liberal democracy. We are used to living in a society that puts individual liberties at the forefront of social norms and policies. Limits on our liberties usually need to be justified by serious reasons and backed by evidence.

Pandemic ethics turn the tables. Suddenly, the common good justifies limits on individual liberties that normally would not be acceptable. Acts of solidarity, usually seen as a choice, become a matter of survival, and can be imposed.

All this is justified as a temporary measure, to tackle an emergency. A crisis cannot become a chronic situation because this would mean the loss of our essence as a liberal society. As we emerge, we find ourselves in an ethics grey zone, where our individual and policy decisions are made based on evolving evidence and shifting norms. We must navigate complex waters.

Citizens and policy-makers struggle with uncertainty. Implementing nuanced and evolving policies is more challenging than straightforward directives. What makes this reality even more challenging is that the end is not in sight. We already realized this is not a sprint but rather a marathon.

We are in the uncomfortable grey zone where we must negotiate daily the level of sacrifice we are willing to make. But we are still far from familiar ethics grounds, from our liberal comfort zone, where our liberties, autonomy and privacy prevail. We are stuck with fifty shades of ethical justifications.

On the backdrop of these complex shades of grey, the call for solidarity is even more urgent. Not every ethically appropriate choice we will be asked to make in the coming months can — or should — be enforced by law. Social norms will have to play an enormous role in reshaping this temporary social contract as we emerge from pandemic ethics.

Whether it’s masks, contact-tracing apps, limiting our travel or favourite social and cultural activities, we will be asked to make sacrifices. If we comply, there will be no need to enforce them by law. If we play our part, we will avoid going back to extreme restrictions and the heavy economic toll they entail.

Canadian society has traditionally prided itself in having a strong basis of solidarity. Let’s continue to do what’s right.

Vardit Ravitsky is a professor of bioethics at the University of Montreal, president of the International Association of Bioethics, and chair of the Trudeau Foundation COVID-19 Impact Committee.